Mostly Cloudy icon
82º

BREAKING NEWS

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Flagler County deputies searching for missing man with autism

Patrick Michael Johnson last seen near home in Palm Coast

Brenda Argueta
, Digital Journalist

Tags: 
Flagler County
Patrick Michael Johnson
Patrick Michael Johnson (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing and endangered man with autism who was last seen in Palm Coast.

The sheriff’s office said Patrick Michael Johnson, 32, was last seen near his home on Folcroft Lane.

[TRENDING: Disney reacts to new CDC mask rules | Rocket launch could bring ‘glowing’ sky to Fla. | Can trolls be charged in murder case?]

Deputies describe Johnson as being 6 feet and 3 inches tall and traveling on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (386) 313-4911.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: