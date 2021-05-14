Flagler County deputies searching for missing man with autism

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing and endangered man with autism who was last seen in Palm Coast.

The sheriff’s office said Patrick Michael Johnson, 32, was last seen near his home on Folcroft Lane.

Deputies describe Johnson as being 6 feet and 3 inches tall and traveling on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (386) 313-4911.