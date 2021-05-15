Orange County deputies searching for missing 12-year-old girl last seen Monday

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 12-year-old girl who was last seen Monday near Adanson Street.

The sheriff’s office said 12-year-old Mia Daniela Caggiano was seen leaving a Motel 6 at 5300 Adanson Street in Orlando.

Deputies said she is a frequent runaway and could be staying with friends or living on the streets. The sheriff’s office said there is a concern for her safety due to her young age.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 407-836-4357.