Palm Coast mayor to step down from position to take care of daughter

PALM COAST, Fla. – Milissa Holland announced she is stepping down from her position as Palm Coast mayor to help take care of her daughter.

Holland made the announcement on Facebook on Tuesday.

She thanked the community for the outreach and prayers for her daughter.

“Although she was able to receive the tremendous gift of a liver that ultimately saved her life, she has had some unexpected setbacks that have required some additional levels of care,” Holland wrote.

Holland said she thought about this decision for a while.

“I want to look back at this time in my life and know that I made the difficult decision to do the right thing for my family,” Holland wrote.

She was the first woman ever to be mayor of Palm Coast.

Holland was elected in November of 2016.