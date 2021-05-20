UPDATE: Powerball numbers released after brief delay due to technical issue

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The Powerball numbers have been released for Wednesday’s drawing.

The numbers are 11 13 55 56 69 and your Powerball is 04.

The results were posted around 11:56 p.m. on Wednesday.

The Powerball drawing was delayed due to a technical issue, according to a spokesperson on Wednesday.

Around 11 p.m. on Wednesday, a spokesperson for Powerball said the results of the drawing would eventually be posted to powerball.com or the Powerball’s youtube page.

“Our rules require that the drawing be delayed until we can assure that all game procedures have been successfully completed,” a Powerball spokesperson said.

Officials said the drawing was supervised by lottery security and an independent auditing firm.

The estimated jackpot is $201 million.