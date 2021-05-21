Fiancé arrested in homicide of popular tattoo shop employee

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. – An arrest has been made in the homicide of Alicia Campitelli, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said Campitelli’s fiancé Philip Keller is facing a first-degree murder charge.

Keller is being held at the Brevard County Jail with no bond, according to deputies.

Philip Keller. (Image: Brevard County Sheriff's Office) (2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

[RELATED: ‘She was really loved:’ Popular tattoo shop employee ID’d in Merritt Island death investigation]

Investigators said Campitelli was found dead on Saturday morning in an apartment near Woody Simpson Park in Merritt Island.

Keller made the initial call to dispatchers and said it appeared Campitelli had been shot and robbed, according to investigators.

A witness told deputies they heard gunshots around 1 a.m. on Saturday around the victim’s apartment.

Ad

BREAKING NEWS CONCERNING AN ARREST IN THE HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION OF ALICIA “RED” CAMPITELLI Posted by Brevard County Sheriff's Office, Florida (Official) on Thursday, May 20, 2021

Deputies said they found surveillance footage showing Keller making suspicious financial transactions at multiple businesses with the victim’s accounts.

This was during the time period between the witness hearing shots and Keller making the call to dispatchers.

Investigators said earlier on Thursday, Keller told a citizen information about the crime.

Deputies said the citizen relayed the information to the sheriff’s office.

[TRENDING: Ana, is that you? | Teacher accused of distributing child porn | Fla. couple lured, tortured bears]

Ad

Investigators said they found Keller at a local establishment.

Keller jumped into Sykes Creek to avoid law enforcement officers.

He was quickly arrested after going into the water.