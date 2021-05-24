Body found at Orlando paper facility, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A dead body was found at Orlando Waste Paper Monday afternoon, according to the Orlando police department.

Officers responded at 3:17 p.m. to 2715 Staten Ave. in reference to a deceased person found at the facility.

The Orlando Waste Paper facility is west of Orange Blossom Trail and south of Silver Star Road.

Police said detectives are in the beginning stages of their investigation.This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.