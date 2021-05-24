New report raises questions about origin of COVID-19

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2021, file photo, a member of a World Health Organization team is seen wearing protective gear during a field visit to the Hubei Animal Disease Control and Prevention Center for another day of field visit in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. A joint WHO-China study on the origins of COVID-19 says that transmission from bats to humans through another animal is the most likely scenario and that a lab leak is extremely unlikely," according to a draft copy obtained by The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)

ORLANDO, Fla. – A new report raises more questions about the origin of COVID-19.

The first known case of the virus was reported in December 2019.

A new U.S. intelligence report, however, shows at least three researchers from a lab in Wuhan, China, were hospitalized with coronavirus symptoms a month prior.

The World Health Organization continues to say it’s extremely unlikely the virus leaked from the lab, but many question the findings.

The director of the lab in Wuhan called the new report a “complete lie.”