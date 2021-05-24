New report raises questions about origin of COVID-19

ORLANDO, Fla. – A new report raises more questions about the origin of COVID-19.
The first known case of the virus was reported in December 2019.
[TRENDING: When to see the supermoon eclipse | 80 yearbook photos of girls edited by school | Nearly naked woman arrested after high-speed chase]
A new U.S. intelligence report, however, shows at least three researchers from a lab in Wuhan, China, were hospitalized with coronavirus symptoms a month prior.
The World Health Organization continues to say it’s extremely unlikely the virus leaked from the lab, but many question the findings.
Ad
The director of the lab in Wuhan called the new report a “complete lie.”
Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.