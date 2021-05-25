St. Cloud man facing dozens of child porn charges

ST. CLOUD, Fla. – St. Cloud detectives arrested a 62-year-old man earlier this month after finding hundreds of child pornography images at his home along with children’s underwear, according to department officials.

A tip from the National Center for Missing and Endangered Children alerted St. Cloud Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Unit to possible criminal activity by Michael Anthony Belmares, police said.

[TRENDING: Cosmic wonder: Supermoon eclipse | Feral hogs run wild, damage lawns | Groomer sentenced for breaking dog’s tail]

Ad

After obtaining a warrant detectives searched Belmares’ home and found hundreds of images depicting child pornography in a room and on a cellphone belonging to the suspect, according to a news release. Police said they also found more image in his dresser which also contained children’s underwear.

Belmares is charged with 30 counts of possession of images depicting the sexual performance of a child and is being held in the Osceola County Jail with a bail of $75,000.

Detectives say the investigation is not over and more charges are coming.