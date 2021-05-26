‘Sanford is a tremendous opportunity:’ Boutique motel, townhome plans in downtown move forward

Plans for 50-room boutique motel and townhomes in downtown Sanford are moving forward.

SANFORD, Fla. – A developer is moving forward with plans to build a boutique hotel and townhomes in the heart of downtown Sanford.

Cars driving through the historic district can’t miss a sign advertising new townhomes coming to the area.

Ron Semans is the developer. He said they’re excited to bring this project to downtown Sanford.

“Sanford is a tremendous opportunity. It’s grown so much recently and we’re very excited to be here,” Semans said.

Semans said the plans call for a 50-room boutique hotel and 32 townhomes in the green space on First Street. The $15 million project is moving forward.

City officials tell News 6 they approved a preliminary subdivision plan. They added the Historic Preservation Board still has to approve plans for the hotel, but it already gave the green light for the townhomes.

“The townhomes are very popular. We’re very excited about them and we can’t get them up soon enough,” Semans said.

Semans said there is a high demand for the townhomes. He adds they have already taken reservations from more than two dozen interested buyers.

“The pandemic did not affect real estate negatively at all. During the entire pandemic we continued to build, we continued to have prospects to come in,” he said.

Semans said there isn’t a hotel in downtown Sanford, so there is a lot of interest in the project.

“There’s a tremendous need for these rooms. There are people that I talk to on a constant basis, owners of different venues here in town that are just begging for this hotel,” Semans said.

Semans hopes to break ground on the townhomes in September with move-in happening as soon as the end of the year.

He adds downtown Sanford is booming with opportunity and he thinks this project is a great fit for the area.

“Sanford is exploding because of that pent-up demand that started before the pandemic, so right now everything in Sanford is on fire,” he said. “It’s just a tremendous place to come visit with our lake and the Riverwalk and our trolly to Sunrail.”

Click here for more information on the Fulton Park townhomes. Click here for more information on the boutique hotel called First Street Station.