6-year-old boy on life support after getting caught in Orlando parking garage gate, police say

A 6-year-old boy died of his injuries after getting caught in an Orlando parking garage gate.

ORLANDO, Fla. – A 6-year-old boy who was in serious condition after getting caught in a roll-up parking garage gate is on life support, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Earlier in the day, police reported that the child had passed away, but have since sent out a corrected release saying the boy was on life support.

The department said officers responded to the 300 block of E. Concord St. Saturday morning where the boy was caught in the gate. Police were able to get the boy out of the gate.

Officers then performed CPR on the child, according to the department, and the boy was taken to the hospital in serious condition. The department said it appears to be a “tragic accident.”

The details surrounding what led up to the boy getting caught in the gate has not been released yet.

Police said the case ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.