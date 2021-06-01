Busy Memorial Day could be a sign of what’s to come this summer travel season

ORLANDO, Fla. – Beaches, theme parks and other Central Florida attractions saw big crowds during the Memorial Day weekend and one local expert says that could be a sign that a busy summer travel season is in store for the region.

John Chidester, the vice president of marketing for Fun Spot, said there was an uptick in foot traffic on Monday at the attraction.

“There’s a lot of new business coming out just this holiday weekend alone so we’re very, very pleased to see it here,” Chidester said.

Those new visitors included Justin Hawkins who flew down from Michigan to spend the holiday weekend in the Sunshine State.

“You know, I do a lot of traveling and this last weekend has been actually extremely crowded, you know, but you expect that when the holiday comes around,” Hawkins said.

Chidester said the boost in guests at Fun Spot also means more sales for other businesses in the area.

“It has a wonderful economic impact because everyone around us, not just ourselves, but hotels and other businesses, restaurants are all feeling the insurgence of new residents and new out-of-town guests coming in our community,” Chidester said.

He hopes the increase in tourism the area is seeing now will remain strong in the coming months.

“We foresee this lasting throughout the summer months, especially growth over last year when things were very quiet, so we’re very optimistic for a very strong summer,” Chidester said.

