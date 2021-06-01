New Smyrna Beach police looking for man accused of shooting gun during road-rage incident

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – New Smyrna Beach police say they’re looking for a man who fired a gun during a road-rage incident on Sunday.

Isaac Joseph Newburry is wanted on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, firing a weapon from a vehicle, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon and felony criminal mischief.

Police said Newburry fired a gun at an occupied vehicle during the road-rage incident and while the vehicle he was driving at the time has been found, he has not yet been located.

Newburry should be considered armed and dangerous and anyone who has information concerning his whereabouts should contact Detective Mathyas at mmathyas@cityofnsb.com or call 386-424-2223.