No injuries reported in Ormond Beach hotel fire

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – A fire that tore through three guest rooms at an Ormond Beach hotel on Monday didn’t leave anyone injured, according to firefighters.
The fire started in a utility room at Ocean East Resort Club on Atlantic Avenue and spread to three rooms located above it, the Daytona Beach Fire Department said.
[TRENDING: Fla. drivers can soon use hazard lights in rain | Woman in parked car ejected, killed in crash | Police search for ‘armed and dangerous’ woman]
Pictures show charred walls and crumbling balconies with visible soot on the side of the building.
Officials are working to determine what caused the blaze.
We assisted the Ormond Beach Fire Department this evening with a structure fire at the Ocean’s East Resort. The fire...Posted by Daytona Beach Fire Department on Monday, May 31, 2021