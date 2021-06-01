No injuries reported in Ormond Beach hotel fire

No one was injured in a fire at Ocean East Resort Club in Ormond Beach on May 31, 2021.

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – A fire that tore through three guest rooms at an Ormond Beach hotel on Monday didn’t leave anyone injured, according to firefighters.

The fire started in a utility room at Ocean East Resort Club on Atlantic Avenue and spread to three rooms located above it, the Daytona Beach Fire Department said.

Pictures show charred walls and crumbling balconies with visible soot on the side of the building.

Officials are working to determine what caused the blaze.