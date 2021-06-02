Historic Leesburg home rebuilt after 2018 fire

LEESBURG, Fla. – An iconic home in Leesburg, the Mote-Morris House, is now restored after it was heavily damaged by a fire back in 2018.

City officials said the Mote-Morris House being rebuilt and back open for business shows a true commitment of the community preserving one of its most valuable treasures.

“It was important to save this house, that the fire wasn’t going to be the end of the story, but it was going to be a chapter in the house’s life,” Sandi Moore with the Leesburg Chamber of Commerce said.

[TRENDING: Children, 12 and 14, open fire on deputies | ‘I just pushed a bear:’ Video shows girl protecting pups | Deputy suspended over TikTok]

Ad

Three years ago, the historic home was heavily damaged by a fire, the cause of which is still unknown.

The damage cost the city well over $1 million but between insurance and city funds the Mote-Morris house is now standing again.

“It’s something now that our community can use for all sorts of different things. You know, so many people have had weddings here, we’ve had baby showers here, we’ve had memorial services here, lady’s tea and brunches and it’s a historic home everyone can enjoy,” Moore said,

The house was originally built for Leesburg Mayor Edward H. Mote in 1892.

Moore said the historical status will be preserved saying there are still enough parts of the original home.

“Whether they came and visited here, whether they had a life event here, whether it was their wedding or whatever it might’ve been everybody has a story, everybody has a reason,” Moore said.

The Mote-Morris House is ready to be fully utilized and the house is also available for tours twice a month. To learn more, click here.