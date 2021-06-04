Deputies: Missing DeLand teen, 17-year-old boyfriend may be traveling to South Florida

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities are searching for a missing and possibly endangered DeLand teen and her 17-year-old boyfriend who were last seen early Thursday, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said 16-year-old Karytza Penaand her boyfriend, 17-year-old Oscar Ochoa, were reported missing out of Lake County, where Oscar lives. The sheriff’s office said the girl is considered possibly endangered due to a note her family found in her room Thursday evening that indicated thoughts of self-harm.

[TRENDING: Video shows Casey Anthony after bar spat | Jobless push DeSantis to extend benefits | Beer OK in RV while driving?]

Ad

Sheriff’s officials said the two were last seen around 10 a.m. and believed to be traveling in a four-door Mazda 6 with the license plate QMEJ16 to Miami.

Two teens are believed to be traveling to Miami in a red, 4-door Mazda 6 with the tag QMEJ16, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office. (2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Pena was last seen wearing a black shirt and pants. She is described as being 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 140 pounds with shoulder-length, dark hair.

Anyone who sees the two is asked to call 911.