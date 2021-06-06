UPDATE: 70-year-old man with Alzheimer’s found safe

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – UPDATE: Orange County deputies say that a 70-year-old man who was reported missing over the weekend has been found safe.

EARLIER REPORT:

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing endangered 70-year-old man with Alzheimer’s disease.

Emilio Augustin was last seen Saturday around 7:30 p.m. near his home on Royal Oak Drive.

[TRENDING: Aiden Fucci’s mother accused of tampering with evidence | Remains of missing Fla. girl found during search | Police: Man hits Melbourne customer in face with shovel]

Ad

He was last seen wearing a yellow shirt, red shorts and wearing one shoe, according to deputies.

The sheriff’s office said there is concern for his well-being and that he also has seizures.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (407) 836-4357.