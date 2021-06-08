Man seen stealing from homes for sale in Winter Park area, police say

Officers are searching for a man accused of stealing from homes listed for sale in the Winter Park area, according to police.

Winter Park police said this past Sunday, officers received a call for an unoccupied residential burglary.

Police said the man in the photo is accused of entering the victim’s home and stealing some items.

The man left the scene in a silver Chevrolet Silverado, according to police.

He is also accused of a residential burglary that happened the same day in Seminole County on the border of Winter Park, according to officers.

There is a bike rack attached to the back of the Silverado the man was driving. Anyone with information on the man in the photo is asked to call the police at 407-644-1313.