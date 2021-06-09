80-year-old Ocala man killed after crashing into fence, tree

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – An 80-year-old Ocala man died after he crashed his car into a fence and a tree Wednesday afternoon in Marion County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the man was driving south on SW 27th Avenue near Pendleton Way around 3:15 p.m. when he failed to negotiate a curve and as a result, veered off the roadway to the right.

From there, records show the car went airborne before crashing into a wooden fence.

The car continued traveling into a field, where it hit a tree and then came to a final rest, according to the report.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Troopers said he was not wearing a seat belt.

No other injuries were reported and no other vehicles were involved.