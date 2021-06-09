New highly contagious coronavirus delta variant raises concerns

The White House is warning Americans about a new COVID-19 variant that is now the dominant strain in the United Kingdom and spreading.

President Joe Biden raised concerns Tuesday about a new strain of the virus known as the delta variant.

Biden and other top health officials continue to urge those who have not received a vaccine to get vaccinated.

Folks, the Delta variant — a highly infectious COVID-19 strain — is spreading rapidly among young people between 12 and 20 years old in the U.K. If you’re young and haven’t gotten your shot yet, it really is time. It’s the best way to protect yourself and those you love. — President Biden (@POTUS) June 8, 2021

“This virus is an opportunist and will go to places where people are not vaccinated. You are safe if you are vaccinated, and you are not safe if you are not,” said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

According to the Associated Press, the delta variant is more contagious, and it’s spreading in Britain. The variant originally appeared in India and has spread to more than 60 countries.

Dr. Anthony Fauci reiterated the need for vaccinations during a briefing Tuesday, saying it was essential to stamping out variants, according to the Associated Press. During the briefing, Fauci also discussed the president’s goal of 70% of Americans to be partially vaccinated by July 4, saying he hopes the goal will be met “and if we don’t, we’re going to continue to keep pushing.”

Right now, the U.S. would need about 15.5 million unvaccinated adults to receive at least one dose in the next month in order for the goal to be met.

Health officials say right now, the delta variant makes up more than 6% of all COVID-19 in the U.S.

