Flagler County offering $10 incentive for COVID-19 vaccinations on select days

Flagler County offering $10 incentive at COVID-19 vaccination clinics

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Flagler County is offering a $10 incentive at three of its COVID-19 vaccination clinics starting Saturday for those receiving doses, according to health officials.

The Flagler County Health Department will offer a $10 food coupon that can be used “at major grocery stores” at three of four vaccination clinics it is offering in the next week.

People who would like to get vaccinated and receive the coupon can visit the clinics on Saturday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Flagler health department is holding the clinics at the following locations:

Hidden Trails Community Center located at 6108 Mahogany Blvd. from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 12

DOH-Flagler located at 301 Dr. Carter Blvd. from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 15, and Wednesday, June 16. These clinics will only offer Pfizer doses for those 12 and older

Flagler County Tax Collector’s Office at 2525 Moody Blvd. from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 17. This clinic will only offer Moderna doses for those 18 years and older

The health department said the clinics offering only Pfizer doses are appointment preferred, but the clinic will also accept walk-ups. For more information, click here.