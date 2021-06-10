Starbucks facing supply issues, shortages on some menu items

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

A customers exits the drive thru lane at a Starbucks coffee shop, Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Des Moines, Iowa. After four straight quarters of sales declines, Starbucks returned to growth in the January-March period. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

If you like hazelnut syrup in your coffee, you may be disappointed the next time you order your favorite drink at Starbucks.

The coffee giant is putting a hold on 25 menu items and ingredients because of supply issues and shortages, according to multiple news outlets, including Business Insider.

The internal company update said the hold on those menu items will last “until supply chain issues are resolved.”

According to foodandwine.com, a Starbucks spokesperson said “specific items will vary by market and store.” Those items could include things like hazelnut syrup, toffee nut syrup, chai tea bags and green iced tea.

Supply chain issues have been impacting many businesses across multiple industries due to the coronavirus pandemic.