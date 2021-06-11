Heat index to top 100 degrees in Orlando area as rain chances increase

ORLANDO, Fla. – After a dry stretch across Central Florida, shower and storm chances are on the rise.

The large ridge of high pressure that has been sitting over Florida most of this week has been nudged west over the eastern Gulf of Mexico by a weak front draped across the southeast.

With this shift in our weather setup, expect a shift in our rain chances as well. A stronger west breeze means a higher chance of rain for the east coast starting Friday afternoon and lingering until sundown.

Rain and storm coverage sits at 30-40% after 2 p.m. Some stronger storms with frequent lightning and torrential downpours are possible.

Another hot one in Central Florida

Before the rain builds in, highs are expected to top off in the mid-90s, with the heat index in the triple digits.

Into the weekend, we will see more of the same, with rain chances on the upswing into the first half of next week.

