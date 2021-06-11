Orange County deputies search for missing 83-year-old woman

Joan Chason was last seen at her home on Antique Oak Circle in Orlando around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, according to deputies.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Deputies are searching for a missing 83-year-old Orlando woman, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Joan Chason was last seen at her home on Antique Oak Circle in Orlando around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, according to deputies.

The sheriff’s office said she was last seen wearing a white shirt with tiny beads on the front, tan capris pants and she may have been holding a mop.

Deputies said she suffers from Dementia.

Anyone with information about her is asked to call 407-836-4357.