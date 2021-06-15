Hundreds of positions open in Central Florida amid health care worker shortage

ORLANDO, Fla. – Job seekers in the health care industry flooded into the Amway Center on Tuesday as AdventHealth kicked off a two-day career expo.

The event comes as the nation is facing a healthcare worker shortage and leaders with AdventHealth said they’re seeking to hire hundreds of people for nursing, clinical and support roles.

“There’s a great need in Central Florida, as well as the nation, but we’re also expanding quite a bit from Lake Nona to Clermont and everywhere in between,” Executive Director of Human Resources Harim Pena said.

According to AdventHealth, the expo was designed for anyone looking for a career in health care, from new graduates to retirees looking to reenter the workforce.

“The pandemic has really brought some nurses that have been out of nursing for a while back. They’re wanting to contribute,” Chief Nursing Officer Linnette Johnson said.

During the expo, virtual reality tours were available for each of AdventHealth’s Central Florida campuses.

The health system said hiring leaders planned to make same-day offers and sign-on bonuses were being offered of up to $15,000 for certain positions.

The expo is at the Amway Center on June 15-16 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Job seekers are encouraged to register in advance at AdventHealthCareerExpo.com.