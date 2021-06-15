Recommendations issued to Orlando police to improve relationships in community

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 has obtained the recommended plan to better bridge the gap between Orlando police and the communities it serves. This coming after weeks of law enforcement training and separate community meetings.

Monday, News 6 obtained the community safety and engagement action plans done by Dr. Randy Nelson, director of the Bethune Cookman University’s Center for Law & Social Justice.

Dr. Nelson, a nationally recognized law enforcement trainer, met with staff from the Orlando Police Department and city officials Monday afternoon to discuss these recommendations after his work done in the Parramore and Washington Shores communities of Orlando. The city hired Dr. Nelson last year to improve police-community relations shortly after George Floyd was killed.

In the Washington Shores community, the plan calls for more positive non-enforcement encounters and exposure in the community and in schools. It also calls for more community-based engagement, to name just a few.

In Parramore, the plan calls for exposing youth to more positive police experiences and more community policing.

Reshon Moore, who lives in Parramore with her family, said she’s all for trying to improve community and police relations, but she knows it takes both sides.

“One big reason that we don’t trust the police is that a lot of times when they interact with us, it’s not pleasant, Moore said. “We want to be able to know our officers by name. We want to be able to know that they are here to serve us and not just for crime, but also for relationship building.”

She took part in recent community meetings led by Dr. Nelson. She was the leading force behind a recent Adopt a Block in Parramore to better improve police relations. She told News 6 she’s happy to be a part of the change.

“We’re still trying to bridge those gaps,” said Moore.

Dr. Nelson said there’s also a third action plan being reviewed by the city right now for the Mercy Drive area.

Orlando Police said there’s no set timeline on and when these recommendations, if all accepted, could all go into effect.

The city of Orlando also announced other efforts last year to address racial equality and community relations.