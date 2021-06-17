Marion deputies search for missing and endangered 56-year-old woman

OCALA, Fla. – Deputies are searching for a missing and endangered 56-year-old Ocala woman, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said Lisa Gibbs was last seen leaving her house on SW 173rd Street Road in Ocala around 5 p.m. on Wednesday in an unknown direction.

Investigators said she was last seen wearing a brown, orange and white top with khaki shorts, a black purse and blue sneakers.

[TRENDING: 7 must-haves at Portillo’s | Sharks bite boy, 12, man, 71, in Volusia | When’s the next rocket launch from Florida?]

Ad

Deputies said she suffers from physical and mental infirmities and her family and friends are concerned for her well-being.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Gibbs they are asked to call 911.