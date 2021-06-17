Orange County schools schedule 21 vaccination events

Students urged to get vaccinated before new school year

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Public school officials in Orange County said crews administered around 4,500 shots at school vaccine events.

Orange County Public Schools chief communications officer, Scott Howat, said there’s a strategy in deciding which schools the district holds vaccination events at.

Howat told News 6 they looked at schools with larger populations, as well as schools located in areas where the data showed there is an under-vaccinated population.

OCPS said the school events are open not only to students 12 and up that are eligible but also to community members.

“I think we’re really making an impact within the community,” Howat said.

OCPS said they don’t have a designated number of doses for the school events, and said they will provide a vaccine to whoever shows up.

School officials 21 vaccine events have been scheduled.