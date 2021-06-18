Man faces charges after Volusia bar fight ends with victim shot in backside, deputies say

DeLAND, Fla. – A bar fight ended Thursday night with a man shot in the backside and another facing charges, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies arrested Justus Daniel Pumphrey, 25, early Friday morning.

Investigators said deputies were called around 10:45 p.m. to J&J’s Bar & Lounge at 2724 W. State Road 44 in DeLand.

Witnesses reported that a fight had broken out and a 56-year-old DeLand man had been shot in the buttocks, according to a news release. The man was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK, officials said.

Records show Pumphrey drove off after the shooting and went to Lake County.

Witnesses said that the two men know each other and have had an ongoing dispute, according to sheriff’s officials.

Pumphrey faces charges of attempted murder and shooting into an occupied structure.