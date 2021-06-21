Orlando sign-language interpreter works through personal heartbreak to save lives

Jillian Kalier translates what is said by Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings at a coronavirus news conference in Orlando.

ORLANDO, Fla. – An Orlando area sign language interpreter said she pushed through personal tragedy to help her community during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jillian Kalier has interpreted vital information for the deaf community during more than 100 Orange County news conferences over the past year.

“I feel like in the beginning, I knew COVID was no joke,” she said.

Kalier said the daily news conferences held by Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings and Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer were the only way her father could see her from his assisted living facility, which was locked down due to the pandemic.

She said last July her father contracted the coronavirus. On July 24, Gene Kalish died from the illness.

Gene Kalish died from complications of COVID-19 at an Orlando area assisted living facility in July of 2020. (Courtesy: Jillian Kalier/Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

“My first news conference back after his passing was really hard,” Kalier said. “In the back of my mind, I knew my dad was there because he was watching me. He was always watching me. He still does. I noticed that he still watches me.”

Two weeks later, Kalier said her family was hit with another loss.

She said her brother Aaron took his own life.

She continued working.

Aaron Kalish, 38, died in August of 2020 (Courtesy: Jillian Kalier/Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

“Unfortunately, the bills don’t stop, so there’s that,” she said. “Second, I knew what an impact this out on me. My dad’s life could have been saved if more people took this seriously.”

That is why Kalier said she continues to sign at the COVID-19 news conferences.

She said she wants to help prevent more people from getting sick.

“The end goal is everyone wants to protect each other. So, get vaccinated, do your part. You don’t want to experience what I experienced, and what I’m still experiencing.”

Kalier is one of many sign interpreters at ASL Services in Kissimmee that translate life-saving information.