Polk deputies searching for suspects in separate shootings

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Polk County deputies say they’re looking for two men in connection with two unrelated shootings that happened over the weekend.

Records show 41-year-old Kelvin Ford, also known as “Cat Man,” is wanted on charges of second-degree murder and tampering with evidence in connection with shooting a man who was sitting in a vehicle on Brenda Lane around 11 a.m. Friday.

The victim drove away from Ford after the shooting and ended up crashing on Old Dixie Highway, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Deputies said the second incident occurred on Saturday night when a female victim was found inside a home on Demille Road suffering from a gunshot wound to her head. She’s in critical condition and remains hospitalized.

Tracey Bentley, 49, is wanted on an attempted murder charge in connection with that shooting. He was last seen in the area of Demille Road in Polk City wearing a gray tank top, blue jeans and possibly a green or gray ball cap.

“While these were not random shootings, both Kelvin Ford and Tracey Bentley are armed, and should be considered dangerous. They need to be found and locked up as soon as possible. We ask that if anyone knows where these suspects are, please let us know. Call 911 or, if you want to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 800-226-TIPS,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said in a news release.