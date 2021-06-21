Video shows carjacker attacking 70-year-old woman before stealing her Honda, deputies say

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A man who was likely high on narcotics attacked an elderly woman then drove off in her SUV, straddling lanes and swerving erratically as deputies attempted to stop him on Saturday, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Ring doorbell video captured Angelo Walsh trying to hotwire a vehicle that was parked in a driveway and when that was unsuccessful, he began walking down the road toward the 70-year-old victim and hit a passing vehicle with a hammer in the process.

Walsh yelled something at the victim before he demanded the keys to her Honda CRV, records show. The two struggled by the vehicle with Walsh grabbing the victim’s arm during the attack, according to the affidavit.

Deputies said the woman shut the car door but before she could lock it, Walsh got in the driver’s seat only to get back out of the Honda and run toward the victim.

The victim tried to get away but Walsh grabbed her arm and snatched the keys from her hand, the report said.

Video shows Walsh got in the Honda, drove in reverse down the road — coming feet away from hitting another vehicle — and then drove through a resident’s yard.

Deputies said Walsh initially got away until he was spotted on Palm Coast Parkway and authorities attempted to pull him over.

Instead of stopping, Walsh is accused of reaching speeds of 70 mph, swerving in and out of lanes, driving erratically, straddling lanes and eventually crashing into a tree outside of a Red Roof Inn.

He ran away from the crash scene but deputies were able to chase him down, according to the report.

“This is a situation that could have had a much more tragic outcome for either the suspect or the victim,” Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said. “This guy has had so many chances to change his life but has zero respect (for the) law. I am very thankful that no one was seriously injured during this carjacking. Walsh might have been arrested at the Red Roof Inn, but now he can spend some time at the Green Roof Inn where he belongs. I hope that the judge will keep him there for a long time before his next escapade winds up injuring or killing someone.”

Walsh is facing charges of battery on a person over 65, carjacking without a firearm or weapon, burglary of a conveyance, aggravated fleeing with injury or damage, criminal mischief, resisting an officer without violence, crash with damage to a vehicle or property, grand theft of a motor vehicle and driving with a suspended license.