Marion County deputies search for missing, endangered girl

15-year-old needs medication, investigators say

MISSING: Vanessa Valella
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing and endangered girl who has health issues and needs medication.

According to a news release, Vanessa Velella, 15, was last seen Monday at a home on Pecan Run Harbor in the Shores near Ocala.

Velella was last seen wearing a black and white checkered top, black leggings with shorts and black combat boots, deputies said.

Investigators ask anyone who may have seen her to call 911.

