Orange County deputies searching for missing man last seen at AdventHealth hospital

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office says deputies are looking for a missing man who was last seen at AdventHealth East Orlando hospital Tuesday morning.

Records show 30-year-old Quinten Shavez Lovely-Burroughs was last seen at the hospital around 1:30 a.m. wearing no shirt, blue scrub pants and was holding a white blanket. He is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds.

Authorities didn’t say whether he was a patient at the hospital.

There’s a chance Lovely-Burroughs could be headed to his home, which is on Vista Haven Circle.

Deputies said they’re concerned for the missing man’s wellbeing due to his recent behavior.

Anyone who sees Lovely-Burroughs or has information about his disappearance is asked to call the Orange County Sheriff’s Office immediately at 407-836-HELP (4357).