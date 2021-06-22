Tropical wave near Windward Islands has 10% formation chance

The tropical wave near the Windward Islands continues to have less favorable chances for development over the next five days.

The current formation chance sits at 10%, according to the National Hurricane Center

Showers and thunderstorms associated with the tropical wave are still east of the Windward Islands and moving west to the northwest around 5-10 mph.

By Thursday, it’s expected to move into an area with strong upper-level winds which are not as favorable for further development.