Tropical wave near Windward Islands has 10% formation chance

Storms are currently east of the Windward Islands

Samara Cokinos
, Meteorologist

The tropical wave near the Windward Islands continues to have less favorable chances for development over the next five days.
WINDWARD ISLANDS – The tropical wave near the Windward Islands continues to have less favorable chances for development over the next five days.

The current formation chance sits at 10%, according to the National Hurricane Center

Showers and thunderstorms associated with the tropical wave are still east of the Windward Islands and moving west to the northwest around 5-10 mph.

By Thursday, it’s expected to move into an area with strong upper-level winds which are not as favorable for further development.

