At least 6 hurt in DC pedestrian bridge collapse

WASHINGTON D.C. – At least six people were hurt Wednesday after a pedestrian bridge gave out in Washington, D.C., according to local authorities.

Emergency crews rushed to Interstate 295 by Polk Street NE. Six patients were helped, according to D.C. Fire and EMS. Four people were taken to a hospital.

The agency’s hazmat unit was called to the area to stop a fuel leak from a truck partially stuck under the bridge. Authorities say at least one other vehicle was struck by debris.

The collapse blocked traffic in both directions. Everyone survived, according to authorities.

