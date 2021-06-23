At least 6 hurt in DC pedestrian bridge collapse

At least three people were injured when a pedestrian bridge collapsed in Washington, D.C. Wednesday

WASHINGTON D.C. – At least six people were hurt Wednesday after a pedestrian bridge gave out in Washington, D.C., according to local authorities.

Emergency crews rushed to Interstate 295 by Polk Street NE. Six patients were helped, according to D.C. Fire and EMS. Four people were taken to a hospital.

Update bridge collapse I-295 prior to Polk St NE. 6 patients assessed, 4 of those were transported. #DCsBravest Hazmat unit mitigating diesel fuel leak from truck that is partially beneath bridge. At least 1 other vehicle was struck by debris. Collapse blocks both directions. pic.twitter.com/wILXGs1zWe — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) June 23, 2021

The agency’s hazmat unit was called to the area to stop a fuel leak from a truck partially stuck under the bridge. Authorities say at least one other vehicle was struck by debris.

The collapse blocked traffic in both directions. Everyone survived, according to authorities.