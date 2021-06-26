National Hurricane Center watching wave way across the Atlantic

The National Hurricane Center is watching at a wave way across the Atlantic.

The wave is in the far eastern Atlantic, 3,600 miles from Florida well south of the Cabo Verde Islands.

Development is expected to be slow, if at all, with this wave. Right now, it is moving west by west-northwest at 15 to 20 mph and will move over cooler water this weekend. News 6 will keep you posted by the middle of next week if it ever becomes anything.

In Central Florida, the rainy pattern will continue over the weekend. Look for a 60% chance of showers Saturday. The rain will continue to move across the area from east to west. The high will be in the upper 80s Saturday.

By Sunday the rain chances dip to 50%, the high on Sunday will be 89 degrees.

The week ahead next week looks to be very typical for this time of year. Each day will have a high near 91 and a rain chance of at least 40 to 50%.