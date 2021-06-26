Orlando family says termination of federal unemployment benefits could make them homeless

ORLANDO, Fla. – On Saturday, the federal unemployment benefit is set to expire in Florida.

In May, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the state would no longer offer the extra $300 dollar stimulus benefit. When the state made the announcement, it said about 400,000 jobs remain open in Florida. DeSantis argued the benefit is incentivizing people to not work.

Aaron Davison said that his family has relied on this benefit, and it has prevented them from living out of their car.

“We will eventually be back into the car where we started,” Davison said. “The housing landscape has changed. There’s an affordable housing crisis that’s gone ignored as well as homeless has gone ignored long enough.”

Davison said his mother has had recent hospitalizations for several severe medical conditions.

“Families like mine would be severely affected,” Davison said.

Davison said his family has enough money for the next week to stay at the hotel they are currently at and is also relying on donations with the termination of the federal unemployment benefit.