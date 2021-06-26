Scattered showers moving in this afternoon, potential for heavy rain

ORLANDO, Fla. – Showers along the coast will continue to rise through mid-morning, and then inland and spread out even more throughout the afternoon.

Rain chances are 50% that will mainly be from Interstate 95 in areas to the west in the second half of the day and through part of the evening.

Isolated storms are expected and could produce heavy rain, occasional strong gust of wind, and frequent lightning.

Highs today will stay in the mid to upper 80s but it will feel like the mid 90s because of all the humid air.

The east wind will pick up 5 to 15 mph and even gust near 20 mph mainly the second half of the day.

By the late evening, rain chances begin to dwindle. Most of the rain will be gone tonight before 10 p.m., leaving behind partly to mostly cloudy skies with lows in the mid 70s.

Tomorrow to wrap up the weekend highs will return to near 90.

Rain chances will be a little less at 40% with the most active part of the day in the second half.

Heading into next week rain chances come back once again between 50% and 60%. Highs will stay in the low 90s each day.

If you do plan on heading out to the beach today don’t forget to use the sunscreen and reapply every few hours the UV index will be very high and rip current risk are set at moderate so swim safe in your lifeguard keep an eye out for passing showers and thunderstorms that will fire up as the day goes on.