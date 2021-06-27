National Hurricane Center says tropical disturbance in Atlantic has 50% chance of development

The National Hurricane Center upgraded the chance of development for a disturbance near the southern coast of the U.S. from 20% to 50% Sunday afternoon.

The area the center is keeping an eye on is about 500 miles east-southeast of the Georgia and South Carolina border, according to the NHC.

“Some additional development of this system will be possible later today, and especially on Monday when the system will move across the warmer waters of the Gulf Stream, and a tropical depression could form before the system makes landfall along the southern U.S. Coast,” the center said in an update shortly after 2 p.m. Sunday.

2 PM Update: The @NHC_Atlantic upgraded the probability of cyclone formation from 20% to 50% with the latest update. Showers and thunderstorms are becoming better organized and additional development is possible as the storm enters the Gulf Stream on Monday, just before landfall. pic.twitter.com/JBtzpMfs8p — NWS GSP (@NWSGSP) June 27, 2021

The hurricane center says it could reach the coast by late Monday.

It is also monitoring another area near the Cabo Verde islands with a 20% of forming in the next 48 hours.