Pfizer vaccines being offered in Orlando drive-thru clinic this week

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando Health is offering first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine this week with no appointment required, according to a release.

The drive-thru clinic will run Monday through Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. each day at its downtown location. Anyone 12 years or older can receive a vaccine, but a parent of legal guardian will need to accompany children younger than 18.

Anyone who attends does not need to get out of their car to receive a vaccine.

According to Orlando Health, people receiving either dose will need to bring identification and if someone is seeking their second dose of the vaccine, they will need to bring documentation that they received the first dose.

The vaccine clinic will offer 100 doses per hour. For more information, click here.