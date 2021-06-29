Search for suspect underway after shooting in Seminole County, deputies say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities are searching for a suspect following a shooting in Seminole County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Seminole County Sheriff’s Office officials said the shooting was reported just before 3 p.m. Tuesday in the area of 4500 Orange Boulevard in Sanford.

According to deputies, a man suffered minor leg injuries in the shooting.

The person responsible for the gunfire remains at large, according to the sheriff’s office.

The shooting remains under investigation. Officials said the victim is not cooperating.

Tuesday afternoon’s shooting comes hours after a 19-year-old driver died after he was shot in the head and crashed into a gas pump at a Sanford gas station.

Authorities said it’s unclear whether the incidents are related.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates.