Search underway for missing, endangered Marion man, deputies say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man considered endangered due to his “mental maturity.”

Deputies said 36-year-old Reidel Gonzalez-Hernandez was last seen leaving his Ocala home in the 3700 block of SW 54th Court around 11 p.m. Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office said there is concern for his safety as he is not able to care for himself.

Gonzalez-Hernandez is described as being 5 feet tall and weighing 125 pounds. According to deputies, he was last seen wearing a pink NYPD T-shirt, red shorts and flip flops with Christmas socks.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.