Man accused of stealing $20,000 in construction equipment, Flagler deputies say

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A man who was already on probation for theft charges is accused of stealing more than $20,000 worth of construction equipment, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

James Perkins, 23, was arrested on July 1. Earlier in the day, deputies said they responded to a construction site near U.S. Highway 1 and Matanzas Woods Parkway for reports of a vehicle burglary.

Investigators said a trailer with equipment was left on the construction site overnight Wednesday into Thursday but was secured after work had ended for the day.

Workers told deputies that when they returned to the construction site, several pieces of equipment with an estimated value of $23,080 were missing.

The missing items included:

2 Jumping Jacks (Raiman) valued at $3,100.00

2 Pipe Lasers valued at $8,400.00

Site level valued at $300.00

Generator valued at $2,500.00

Blower valued at $330.00

Concrete Saw valued at $1,100.00

David White transit valued at $1,000.00

2 Tri-pod stands valued at $700.00

2 Impact guns valued at $600.00

Dewalt drill set valued at $350.00

Plate Tamp valued at $3,500.00

David White manhole clasp valued at $700.00

2″ suction pump with hoses valued at $500.00

A game camera located near the entrance of the construction site caught a white pick-up truck leaving the site, according to investigators. Deputies identified the driver of the truck as Perkins.

One of the victims later called deputies to tell them he had reached out to Perkins online and convinced him to return the stolen equipment, according to a news release. Deputies said the victim arranged a meeting with Perkins at a gas station along U.S. Highway 1 in Oak Hill.

Deputies said they requested mutual aid from the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. Volusia County deputies detained Perkins, according to the release.

When questioned, deputies said that Perkins admitted to the theft because he “needed money.”

Perkins was already on probation for armed burglary and grand theft. He is being held in the Volusia County jail without bond, awaiting transfer to Flagler County to face charges of burglary of an Unoccupied conveyance, trespassing on a construction site and grand theft over $20,000.