Man shows up at Orange County hospital with gunshot wound

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was shot at a home early Monday in Orange County, deputies said.

The shooting was reported around 12:25 a.m. in the 2200 block of North Hastings Road, north of West Colonial Drive.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to Health Central Hospital after a man arrived there suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man said he was shot at a home, but no other details have been released.