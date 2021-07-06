An Indian Harbour Beach restaurant has removed prices from its menu. Here’s why

Server Stephanie Hart shows customers the new menu at Charlie & Jake's Barbecue in Indian Harbour Beach. The restaurant has taken prices off the menu and replaced them with a QR code. Prices fluctuate so much the it helps with the cost of reprinting menus.

INDIAN HARBOUR BEACH, Fla. – Douglas Walker looked up from his cellphone and shook his head.

He’d just gotten a text from a food distributor saying the company was temporarily out of ketchup.

He and business partner Colin Jones own three beachside restaurants: Masa Taqueria y Cantina and Charlie & Jake’s Barbecue in Indian Harbour Beach and Bunky’s Raw Bar & Grill in Indialantic. A lack of ketchup is just the latest in the fluctuating world of food supplies facing restaurant owners as their industry climbs out of last year’s pandemic problems, according to News 6′s partners at Florida Today.

The USDA projects restaurant food costs will increase between 3% and 4% this year. Add to that COVID-related shortages. The result is rising menu prices.

Ad

[TRENDING: Remaining Fla. condo tower demolished | What ‘dirty side’ of storm means | Shark bites 8-year-old off Fla.]

In an effort to keep up with changing costs, Jones and Walker recently removed prices from the printed menus given to customers at Charlie & Jake’s. Each menu has a QR code at the top. When scanned with a smartphone, it takes the diner to an online menu with up-to-date prices.

They’ll be doing the same at Masa and Bunky’s in the coming weeks.

Ad

The idea is to be able to raise — or lower — prices as the market changes without having to print new menus every week.

The policy didn’t attract much attention in the Charlie & Jake’s dining room. Walker and Jones talked with customers and asked their opinions in the days after the price-less menus debuted.

Then, on June 23, a post in 321 Flavor: Where Brevard Eats, FLORIDA TODAY’s food-centric Facebook group, generated more than 130 comments in a matter of hours.

“I don’t know if this will become a trend or not,” posted group member Sandy Krebs. “I went to Charlie and Jake’s for lunch today and there were no prices on the menu. Started this on Monday. You can scan with your phone to get prices if you are carrying one, prices are just going up too fast right now.”

Responses ranged from kudos for making an effort to be environmentally friendly to one woman who called for a boycott of the restaurant for removing prices.

Ad

“Let me put it succinctly,” wrote group member Alain Ades. “No prices- no patronage-no customer.”

Walker and Jones shrug off the criticism; people can pull up a menu with the prices as easily as they can open a Facebook group and make complaints.

The pair say no, they are not trying to hide increases.

“We want more people to focus on the food rather than the price,” Walker said, “but we’re not hiding the price. We want to be able to adjust prices with the market.”

That includes lowering prices when things stabilize.

Stephanie Simpson, who has worked in the food distribution business on the Space Coast for 13 years, said that may not happen for another six to 12 months.

She rattled off a few examples from the past year.

A 35-pound container of frying oil was $22, now it’s $45. Simpson has customers who use 20 containers a week, meaning their total cost has risen from $440 to $900. And that’s just for the oil, not the fries and onion rings and chicken wings that go in it.

Ad

Wings have gone from $2 a pound to $4. Beef tenderloin used to be $9 to $11, now it’s $16 to $18.

“It’s pretty much across the board,” Simpson said. “Everything has either doubled or tripled.”

The days of the $5 and $10 cheeseburger?

“That’s gone,” she said.

Last year when the pandemic shut down restaurants, it shut down distribution companies, too, Simpson said.

Florida businesses reopened sooner than most across the country. But here’s the thing: Florida’s food industry isn’t self-contained. Our meat, vegetables and condiments come from across the country. While we were up and running, other places were still closed.

“Product was not being created like it was normally,” Simpson said. A COVID outbreak shutting down a poultry plant in Indiana or Ohio rippled down, affecting wing night at Brevard sports bars.

And let’s not forget the labor shortage.

Just like in the restaurant industry, manufacturing, packaging and processing plants across the country are understaffed.

Ad

French fries don’t just happen. Potatoes have to be grown, harvested, processed, packaged and shipped.

“There’s a truck driver shortage,” Simpson said. “That has been very frustrating for us. That also ties into getting product from Point A to Point B.”

Restaurant owners have to raise their menu prices, or they won’t survive, Simpson said.

“Right now with the inflation, they’re not able to pay themselves” if they don’t raise prices, she said. “If they don’t pay attention to that now, this is where we’re going to have another turn and have a lot of restaurants close. And that’s very scary.”

Now back to those Charlie & Jake’s menus.

Between the three restaurants, Jones and Walker would need to reprint 600 to 700 menus each time a price changed. Even using copier paper and an inkjet printer, that’s expensive and time-consuming.

Jones said he would rather use the money to increase his staff’s pay and the time to improve staff training.

Ad

“I don’t think anyone not in the restaurant business has any idea how expensive it is to print menus,” Walker said.

There’s a generational divide, Walker said. Younger customers are comfortable with looking up a menu online. Older customers want a menu to hold.

“We’re in the middle, and we want both customers,” he said.

Guests who don’t want to look up prices on their phone can ask their server, Jones said. This gives the server the opportunity to explain the dish and describe what it includes.

“Customers will adjust,” Walker said. “COVID has accelerated people’s willingness to accept technology alternatives.”