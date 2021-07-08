Fatal shooting in Titusville under investigation, suspect sought, police say

Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image.

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – An investigation is underway after a man was found shot in a parking lot of a Titusville apartment complex and later died, according to police.

The Titusville Police Department said officers responded to the 300 block of South Brown Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Police said officers found a man with a gunshot wound, and he was taken to the hospital, where he died.

The department is still searching for the suspected shooter or possible shooters.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 321-264-7800. If you’d like to remain anonymous, you can call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS and you may be eligible for a reward up to $5,000.

The incident marks the second shooting under investigation in the last week after officers found a man shot in a home Saturday off North Dixie Avenue.