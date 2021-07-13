This Orlando water park was named best in the US

ORLANDO, Fla. – Central Florida can now boast about having the best water park in the country, again.

USA Today just released its list of Best Outdoor Water Parks for the year, crowning SeaWorld Orlando’s Aquatica the ultimate place for fun in the water for a second time since the list’s inception.

The survey shows when left up to a vote, no other water park even comes close.

“Aquatica Orlando is home to more thrilling waterslides than any other waterpark in Orlando, boasting new attractions annually including the opening this year of the world’s tallest—and Florida’s only—dueling waterslide, Riptide Race,” vice president Brad Gilmore said in a news release.

SeaWorld’s first and most popular water park earned the spot as it draws 1.5 million visitors a year and gives parkgoers a taste of sea life and thrill rides, according to USA Today.

“Its signature attraction, Dolphin Plunge, is an enclosed tube slide that passes through a pool of playful, black and white Commerson’s dolphins. Guests can also take a leisurely raft ride down Loggerhead Lane, through colorful exotic fish,” the USA Today list reads.

Aquatica Orlando beat out Lost Island Waterpark in Iowa and Splashin’ Safara in Indiana. However, another Central Florida water park snagged a spot in the top 10.

Island H2o Live! in Kissimmee missed a top five ranking by a slot. The waterpark newcomer slid into No. 6 with its body slide thrills, high-speed rafting and six-lane racing slides that let guests nosedive into a pool of water.

Of course, Florida dominated the top 10 with Rapids Water Park in South Florida tapped as No. 7 and Adventure Island in Tampa coming in at No. 8.

