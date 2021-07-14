$5,000 reward offered for information about murder of woman found fatally shot in car

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information on the murder of Shantaza Shaw, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Shaw died on March 22 after being found suffering from a gunshot wound at an Orange County apartment complex, deputies said.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called around 1:55 a.m. to The Bentley at Maitland apartments on Woodlake Drive and found Shaw in a car suffering from a possible gunshot wound.

She was rushed to Advent Hospital South, where she was later pronounced dead.

Her death has been ruled a homicide.

Anyone with information on Shaw’s murder is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-8477.