Barricaded suspect prompts law enforcement response in Orlando neighborhood

ORLANDO, Fla. – A barricaded suspect in an Orlando neighborhood is prompting law enforcement presence, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said deputies are responding to a home near Curry Ford and Goldenrod roads where they located three wanted felony suspects Friday morning, one of whom is still in the home.

The other two suspects responded to deputies and came out of the home, according to officials.

The sheriff’s office said they believe the remaining suspect is the only one in the home.

Information on what the suspects are wanted for has not been made available yet.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.