Troopers arrest accused street racers, wrong-way driver as part of crackdown

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol and several other law enforcement agencies plan to crack down on speeders, street racers and more as part of a weeklong operation taking place in several southern states.

Though Operation Southern Shield officially kicks off Monday and runs through Saturday, the FHP provided arrest reports for several suspects already arrested as part of the operation.

[TRENDING: Judge puts hold on lifting CDC’s no sail order | How Jeff Bezos will soar into space | ‘Virus not over us:’ COVID hospitalizations increase]

Ad

The first occurred July 7 at 10:24 p.m. when troopers spotted a Chevrolet Camaro and a Dodge Challenger racing on South Orange Blossom Trail, records show.

The driver of the Camaro, Jomarie Nichole Cruz, and the Challenger driver, Eric Payton Cole, were both pulled over at a 7-Eleven, records show.

Troopers said Cruz denied street racing but Cole admitted to it and asked for a warning rather than an arrest. Both were taken into custody on street racing charges.

The next arrest happened Wednesday around 9 p.m. on State Road 408 when a trooper saw a black vehicle and a gray vehicle topping speeds of 120 mph while racing, according to the affidavit.

The black vehicle was pulled over and the driver, Erik Michael Sande, was arrested on a street racing charge, records show. The second driver was not arrested at the time.

The most recent arrest occurred Friday when troopers said they were called to a multi-vehicle crash on State Road 528 and determined that Jessica Lynn Cadavid crashed head on into two vehicles while driving on the wrong side of the road.

Ad

Cadavid admitted to drinking and a cold Bud Light Seltzer peach alcoholic beverage was found in her vehicle, according to the report.

She was arrested on a DUI charge.

Troopers plan to host a news conference at 1 p.m. Monday to discuss the operation taking place in Florida, Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina and Tennessee.